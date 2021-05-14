Ford: Louisville Assembly Plant to shut down again due to parts shortage

The plant employs nearly 4,000 workers and produces the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of Ford workers will be out of work for a short period of time once again.

Louisville Assembly Plant is shutting down the week of May 24 due to the semiconductor shortage.

The plant employs nearly 4,000 workers and produces the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair.

The plant has shut down multiple times this year, mostly recently for two weeks in April.

While the line is down, workers get 75% percent of their gross pay from unemployment paid by the state and supplemental unemployment benefits paid by Ford.

