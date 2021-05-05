Kentucky Truck Plant to shut down for modifications in June, Ford says

A Ford spokesperson said the plant will shut down the weeks of June 7 and June 14 for plant modifications ahead of launching the next Super Duty.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ford Motor Company's Kentucky Truck Plant will shut down for two weeks this summer following multiple shutdowns earlier this year.

A spokesperson for the company said the plant off Chamberlain Lane will shut down the weeks of June 7 and June 14 for plant modifications ahead of launching the next Super Duty.

The plant was previously shut down, most recently in April, due to the semiconductor shortage that's hitting the auto industry hard.

About 8,600 employees work at the plant which makes the Super Duty, Ford Expedition, and Lincoln Navigator.

