City of Louisville offering grants for organizations wanting to improve food equity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness is now accepting applications from organizations that want to help improve food equity.

Over $500,000 will be awarded to multiple organizations to help improve access, education and equity in Louisville's food systems, according to a press release from the city.

According to the city, organizations that fit the criteria for this grant are actively working to eliminate inequities found in the food system. While providing more access to healthy food is crucial, the department is also looking at how food is resourced and given out at a local level.

T. Gonzales, the director of the Center for Health Equity said the issue of food insecurity and equity escalated during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Since the beginning of 2020, many of our communities have witnessed empty food shelves, long lines at food banks and an increased reliance on community-based organizations to fulfill basic food needs," he said.

The deadline to apply for the grant is June 5, 2022. Applications are available online here. Organizations must focus their work in Jefferson County and should either be an established non-profit or have a financial sponsor for their proposal.

Additional information about eligibility requirements is available here.

"The need today is greater than ever, said Ryan Roberts, the senior vice president of operations for Hy-Vee. "Food insecurity is one of those things that's challenging families all across the United States and this is just a small way we can help those families in need."

The money is available thanks to a 2021 grant from the CDC.

