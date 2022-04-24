St. Matthews Fire Department investigating synagogue fire

St. Matthews Fire Department spokesperson Rick Tonini said firefighters were dispatched to Chabad of Kentucky around 4 a.m. Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The St. Matthews Fire Department Arson Unit is investigating a synagogue fire that happened Saturday morning on the last day of Passover.

St. Matthews Fire Department spokesperson Rick Tonini said firefighters were dispatched to Chabad of Kentucky around 4 a.m. Saturday. When Tonini got there, he said the flames were through the roof. Firefighters fought the fire for three hours he said.

Both the Fern Creek Fire Department and Buechel Fire Department also responded to the call he said.

At least two people were in the synagogue. Tonini said one woke up and smelled the smoke then woke up the other person. Emergency Medical Services treated one man for troubled breathing.

According to Tonini, the commanding officer on the scene said it was a kitchen fire and it burned part of the kitchen. However, the cause of the fire is not apparent. Tonini said the sanctuary was also burned.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.