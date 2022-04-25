Louisville has one of the best riverwalks in the country, new poll says

The park on the Louisville side of the Ohio River landed in the #4 spot in the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice awards.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Waterfront Park is one of the best riverwalks in the United States, according to a new poll released by USA Today.

The park, located on the Louisville side of the Ohio River, earned a place in the 2022 10Best Reader's Choice travel awards. After competing with 20 other riverwalks from around the country, Waterfront Park landed in the #4 spot.

Waterfront Park, developed from a scrapyard in the late 1990s, is now a green space that welcomes more than 2.2 million visitors each year, according to a press release.

This is the second year Waterfront Park has been nominated for the 10Best honor.

"We believe in the power of nature and connecting people by the river, and the past 20 years have proven testament to how much the park has grown and how it is continuing to transform the community," said Deborah Bilitski, president and executive director of Waterfront Park.

The Detroit International Riverwalk in Michigan took the top spot in this year's list. Indianapolis' Canal Walk made it in the top 10 at #10.

The park recently received enough funds to start work on a new $50 million expansion, which will extend the park into west Louisville and includes a 22-acre phase, adding an event space and play works for kids.

Other Louisville locations featured in the USA Today 10Best series include Waverly Hills, Hotel Distil, Roots 101 and Lights Under Louisville.

Click here to see the full list and other 10Best contests.

