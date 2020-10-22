Free flu shots, COVID-19 testing to be offered at Urban League

The free flu shots will be offered at the Louisville Urban League on October 24 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health is offering 10,000 free flu shots at the Urban League to help combat influenza during the coronavirus pandemic.

They're hoping to help reduce the community's chances of getting the flu and help protect and preserve medical resources for those suffering more severe symptoms of both the flu and COVID-19.

