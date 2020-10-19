UofL Health to offer free flu shots in Shively

UofL Health will also offer free COVID-19 testing at the same site on Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health is offering up to 10,000 free flu shots on Monday as the season combines with the COVID-19 crisis.

They're hoping to help reduce the community's chances of getting the flu and help protect and preserve medical resources for those suffering more severe symptoms of both the flu and COVID-19.

The shots will be giving out at the City of Shively Community Building on October 19-23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

UofL Health will also offer free COVID-19 testing at the same site. To help reduce your wait time, please schedule your flu shot or COVID-19 testing by calling 502-588-0414 or registering online here.