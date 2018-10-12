First responders & PTSD: Stressed into silence

The WHAS11 team has spoken to dozens of first responders over the past few weeks on the important topic of PTSD. They all have said the exact same thing: there is a stigma that keeps them from getting much-needed help.
“In this profession, you’re seen as somebody who’s supposed to have personal strength,” said Chris Presley, a supervisor of 911 dispatch at Metrosafe in Louisville. “You don’t want to be seen as weak, and can’t handle the stress of the situation, so a lot of people don’t speak up.”
“They call it a stigma for a reason: they’re tough to shake,” said Joe Hurt, the International Association of Firefighters chapter president in Jeffersonville, IN. “Everyone’s macho in the line of the work of public safety.”
