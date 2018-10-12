First responders & PTSD: Stressed into silence

Our first responders answer the calls on our worst days. Over time, their exposure to the stresses of the job and traumatic events can take a toll on their mental health. But few will openly talk about it. There's a stigma that comes with this discussion and we're trying to break it.

One of the biggest dangers our first responders face today is Post Traumatic Stress, more often referred to as PTSD.

First responders are often ignored and under-appreciated and for many who struggle - they struggle in silence. They'll tell you there is a fear that asking for help is a sign of 'weakness.'

It's not.

Join us as we investigate and attempt to break that stigma. We look to uncover institutional problems and show innovative solutions to help those suffering from PTSD.