Three-alarm fire damages downtown Louisville restaurant

LFD said the fire broke out just before midnight on Wednesday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 100 firefighters worked to put out a massive, three-alarm fire in downtown Louisville late Wednesday night.

Louisville Fire said the fire was reported at 11:51 p.m. in the 400 block of West Market Street. That's directly across from the new Derby City Gaming location, which is under construction.

Fire crews were on scene within two minutes, according to LFD, to find heavy flames throughout the five-story building.

Floors 2-5 of the building are vacant, while the first floor is occupied by "Osaka" sushi restaurant.

LFD said more than 100 firefighters were dispatched to help put out the fire. One firefighter suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

We will update this story with more information as we learn more.

