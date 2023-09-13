Student pepper sprays another aboard JCPS school bus Wednesday morning

A district spokeswoman said charges are possible.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student pepper sprayed another aboard a Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) bus Wednesday morning, a school official said.

Initial reports from JCPS said an adult sprayed a student. However the district later clarified that statement after reviewing video of the incident.

"Through the JCPS Police investigation, which includes watching video from the bus, it has been determined that a student sprayed another student with pepper spray, not one of the adults," the spokeswoman said. "Two adults boarded the bus and at least one of them ran down the aisle of the bus. JCPS Police continue to investigate and charges are possible."

According to a letter sent to families from Carrithers Middle School Principal Jason Watts earlier Wednesday, it was initially believed two adults got onto Bus 1849 at one of their stops and "at least one sprayed what is believed to be pepper spray at a student."

Watts said the adults then ran off of the bus.

"We immediately called JCPS Police and EMS to check on all of the students because pepper spray can cause skin and respiratory issues," he said.

The principal said two students were treated by EMS at the middle school.

"This situation is unacceptable. We expect all members of our school community to set positive examples by demonstrating respect for and adherence to school safety rules," Watts said. "Adults play a crucial role in fostering a safe learning environment."

Officials said JCPS Police will continue to investigate what exactly happened.

"While we are thankful no one was seriously injured, we know a situation like this can impact students in different ways," Watts said.

Officials said if any of the students would like to talk to someone, the school counselors will be available.

If families have any questions or concerns, they are encouraged to contact the school office.

