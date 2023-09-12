Woman arrested, charged after threatening to burn down mobile home with person inside

Police said the woman threatened to burn the home down with a wheelchair-bound man inside one day after he took out an EPO for previous incident.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is behind bars after police said she attempted to burn down a house with a person inside in southwest Louisville.

Christina Bailey, 31, has been charged with arson and terroristic threatening.

According to arrest records, police responded to Clark’s Mobile Home Park in the 2800 block of Clark Run Road around 9 a.m. Monday.

Bailey was reportedly pouring gasoline on the front porch of a mobile home and allegedly said she was “going to burn the trailer down.”

When an officer arrived at the scene, the officer noticed Bailey walking away from the porch and sitting in the yard. Bailey was placed in to custody and allegedly told the officer she wanted to burn the trailer down to “kill” the man inside.

Police said Bailey continued to make erratic statements leading them to believe she would come back to the mobile home and attempt to burn it down again once she was released from jail.

An investigation revealed a puddle of gasoline on the porch in front of the door that would have prevented the person inside from escaping a potential fire. Police also located multiple bottles of octane booster and injector cleaner – both flammable.

Police said the man inside was confined to a wheelchair, limiting his mobility. Had the porch been set on fire, police said the man’s only way of escaping was throwing himself down a set of steep metal steps that were about three inches from the ground.

The victim told police Bailey had made threats to burn down the home and kill him “as she knocked on the door and began pouring the accelerant.”

Police also revealed in the arrest records the man had filed for an emergency protective order on Sunday for a previous domestic incident.

Bailey is currently booked at Metro Corrections and awaiting arraignment.

