5 injured in Louisville apartment complex fire; dozens displaced

More than 40 firefighters from five local departments spent roughly three hours battling the inferno at the Chateau Village Apartments.
Credit: WHAS11 News
Eight apartments suffered severe damage and 36 residents are displaced because of the heavy fire.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An apartment fire in Louisville early Friday sent two firefighters and three residents to a hospital and displaced dozens of others, officials said.

More than 40 firefighters from five local departments arrived at the Chateau Village Apartments in Newburg around 3 a.m. to find the first and second floors engulfed in flames, Okolona Fire Chief Mark Little told news outlets. 

"We had some difficulties with it being a 'false roof,'" Little explained. "So the first roof collapsed onto the second roof and the fire was between the two roofs."

Credit: WHAS11 News
The fire at an apartment building on Poplar Level Court in Newburg was first reported early Friday morning.

Two residents were injured after jumping from the second story of the building as the fire spread, he said. Another resident was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and one firefighter suffered heat exhaustion, the other firefighter dislocated his shoulder.

Little said it took roughly three hours to put out the inferno. Eight apartments suffered extensive damage and 36 residents have been displaced by the fire.

The cause of the blaze hasn't been determined, however Louisville Metro Arson is investigating what happened.

