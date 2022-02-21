Fentanyl intoxication cause of 6-year-old Louisville girl's death, coroner confirms

The girl died in the 6800 block of Brooklawn Drive on Jan. 27 and her death remains under investigation, according to LMPD.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A cause of death has been released weeks after a 6-year-old’s death in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.

The Jefferson County Coroner said Makayla Brown died from acute fentanyl intoxication.

Makayla died on Jan. 27 at an apartment complex in the 6800 block of Brooklawn Drive, near St. Andrews Church Road.

Louisville Metro Police said the investigation is open and active and no arrests have been made in this incident.

