Police seek mother of 5-year-old Indiana boy abandoned in Ohio

Police say the 5-year-old, who is non-verbal and has autism, was found about an hour after being abandoned.

CINCINNATI — Police are looking for the mother of a 5-year-old boy who was found wandering along a road after being abandoned in a Cincinnati suburb Thursday night.

Police said the 5-year-old, who is non-verbal and has autism, was driven to Colerain Township where he was abandoned near Sheed and Gaines roads.

He was found walking along the road about an hour after being abandoned.

Since being found, police have been working to identify the boy and his family.

On Saturday, the Colerain Township Police Department said its detectives identified the child.

"We have identified this child and are continuing to investigate this incident. Thanks to concerned residents who called us quickly last night, he is safe and warm. He will remain safe while we continue the investigation," the police department said in an update on social media.

The department also said charges have been filed in connection with this incident and detectives have "signed warrants" for his mother, 32-year-old Heather Nicole Adkins.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Colerain Police Department at 513-321-2677.