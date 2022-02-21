LMPD conducting death investigation after 3 bodies found in Old Louisville

Police said the bodies of three people were found inside an apartment in the 1100 block of South Third Street in Old Louisville Monday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are conducting a death investigation after three people were found dead in Old Louisville.

Few details are known about the incident, but the bodies of the individuals were discovered inside an apartment in the 1100 block of South Third Street around 2:40 p.m. Monday.

The identities and sex of the individuals have not been released.

According to police, the cause of death will not be known until the autopsies are complete.

This story will be updated.

