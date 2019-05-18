LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly two years after his death, FBI Louisville honored 7-year-old homicide victim DeQuante Hobbs with a custom plaque.
Hobbs was killed in May 2017 when a stray bullet hit him while he was sitting at his kitchen table in his home on West Madison Street in the Russell neighborhood.
Wyatt Williams was charged with murder three months late after police said Williams was playing a game of dice with a group behind Hobbs' house when a fight broke out and one of several shots went through a kitchen window, hitting the first-grader in the neck. Williams was sentenced to 20 years in April.
The plaque will hang in FBI Louisville, serving as a reminder that agents should continue to work to keep Kentucky and its children safe from violence.
