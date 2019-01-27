LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Family and friends remembered a boy killed tragically nearly two years ago on his birthday.

DeQuante Hobbs was honored Saturday with a full-blown celebration.

He was only 7-years old when a stray bullet came flying through the window and hit him in the back of the neck as he was sitting at his family’s table eating cake in 2017.

That tragedy is just four months shy of 2-years marking that tragic incident.

“Every year as long as I’ve got breath in my body, we’re going to do this every year,” his grandmother Priscilla Normant said.

Wyatt Williams is currently facing charges in connection with DeQuante’s death.