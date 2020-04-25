Family donates 40 tablets to local hospitals in honor of grandmother who died of COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville family turned their grief into an opportunity to help others.

After the matriarch of the family passed away in the hospital from coronavirus, Lacy Taylor and her family set out to make sure others with sick loved ones could stay connected like she did to her grandmother.

“Family is everything to us, and my grandmother taught us that,” she said.

Keiko Neutz had been sick with pneumonia through March, and later tested positive for COVID -19. The nature of the illness kept her large family from the hospital. She died on March 30, 2020.

“It was hard being there at the end and not physically being able to be there with her,” said Taylor.

The family of 46, including eight kids, 28 grandkids, and ten great-grandchildren had nurses set up a computer in her hospital room, and used the HouseParty app to stay connected during all hours of the day.

“This was the closest we could get, and that was comforting. It was bitter sweet but a beautiful experience all at the same time.”



A gift, so great, Taylor felt the need to pass it on.



Her family started the Keiko Neutz Amazing Grace Foundation and became determined to deliver tablets to other families kept from their loved ones because of the coronavirus.

“Whether that's saying goodbye to your loved one or connecting with them until they get released,” she explained. In three weeks, they collected more than 40 tablets and delivered them to local hospitals including Norton Hospital, Baptist Health, and University Hospital.

Another six iPads were also given to Norton Healthcare chaplains, so they can virtually visit with patients.



“That's 40 different families, 40 different patients. That's just huge,” said Taylor. But it doesn’t mean they’re done.



“If we can get enough to put them in nursing homes, or in homes that you have an elderly grandmother that you haven't seen in a while, it doesn't have to be just hospitals.”



Their mission is to spread love from family to family, the way Keiko taught them.

“She spent her life giving to other people, whether it was her own family, or a stranger. so to live on her legacy in doing that, I think she would be very proud.”

To learn more about the Keiko Neutz Amazing Grace Foundation, or to donate, click here.

Contact reporter Heather Fountaine at hfountaine@whas11.com and follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Heather) and Facebook.