Family of father, daughter killed in February Bells Lane shooting demands answers

During an anti-violence rally, the mother of Larry Hall pleaded with the public and said someone knows something of the killing of him and her 9-year-old grandchild.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a father and daughter killed in a February shooting are pleading for answers.

Larry Hall and his 9-year-old daughter Larea were killed in a shooting on Bells Lane new I-264 on Feb. 2. Eight-year-old Kannari, a third victim, was also shot but survived.

During an anti-violence rally on Tuesday, Hall’s mother said someone out there knows something.

“If you know something, please, say something. It don't hurt until it hits you, and I've been hit three times. I'm tired of getting hit, I'm tired of losing my kids over nothing. What did Larea do, what did Kannari do? They're babies. What did they do?”, Cynthia Hall said.

Anti-violence activists say people need to change the stigma of working with police and put the guns down.

Anyone with information about the triple shooting is asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

