LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All westbound lanes and the left eastbound lane of 1-264 West near Bells Lane are blocked for the next two to three hours, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

KYTC the lanes are blocked as police investigate a shooting. LMPD said a girl in her mid-teens had been shot inside a vehicle. She was taken to Norton Children's Hospital, but is expected to be okay.

A detour has been made at Cane Run Road.

WHAS11 has a crew going to the scene and will update with more information when it is released.

Note: A push alert erroneously said I-265 was closed. The story has been updated to make clear it is I-264 West that is closed.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.