Members of addiction recovery group injured in Shelby County crash involving multiple vehicles

The women were on their way back from HorseSensing, an equine therapy center in Shelbyville when the crash happened on Elmburg Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six people who were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday are recovering in area hospitals.

Judge Executive Dan Ison said a car appear to run a stop sign at Elmburg Road and Benson Pike, hitting a van full of women from Isaiah House, an addiction recovery program.

The women were on their way back from HorseSensing, an equine therapy center in Shelbyville.

Dr. Sally Broder, a psychologist who was with the women before and after the crash, said the incident could have a lasting effect.

“When someone has had previous trauma and you compound that with another serious trauma, there’s a cascading effect,” she said.

Broder said they will continue working with the women to process the crash and they have a strong network of support at Isaiah House.

Investigators have not determined what happened in the crash.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.