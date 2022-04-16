Members of addiction recovery group injured in Shelby County crash involving multiple vehicles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six people who were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday are recovering in area hospitals.
Judge Executive Dan Ison said a car appear to run a stop sign at Elmburg Road and Benson Pike, hitting a van full of women from Isaiah House, an addiction recovery program.
The women were on their way back from HorseSensing, an equine therapy center in Shelbyville.
Dr. Sally Broder, a psychologist who was with the women before and after the crash, said the incident could have a lasting effect.
“When someone has had previous trauma and you compound that with another serious trauma, there’s a cascading effect,” she said.
Broder said they will continue working with the women to process the crash and they have a strong network of support at Isaiah House.
Investigators have not determined what happened in the crash.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.