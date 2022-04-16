LMPD investigating fatal collision that killed two, injured two more

An LMPD spokesperson said the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Friday night on Dixie Highway near the I-265 ramp.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department said it is investigating a fatal collision that happened Friday evening.

Police said two people were killed and another two were seriously injured.

Police said the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on Dixie Highway near the I-265 ramp.

According to police's preliminary investigation, one of the vehicles was travelling south on Dixie Highway approaching the I-265 ramp overpass.

That's when a second vehicle, going north on the highway, attempted to enter the ramp and turned in front of the first vehicle, causing the two to collide.

Both the man and woman in the second vehicle were ejected from the car.

They, along with the other two people in the first vehicle, were all taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with critical injuries.

The LMPD spokesperson said the man and woman that had been ejected were both later pronounced dead. The other two individuals remain hospitalized in an unknown condition.

Louisville Police are investigating the crash.

