New after school support center opens to help JCPS students needing tutoring, extra instructional time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools are working to provide students extra instruction time by opening up its first of three after school student support centers.

“Elev-8 Student Learning Center” opened at South 25th Streeet and West Broadway on Monday.

The center will accommodate nearly 250 kids in grades K through 12 who need additional instruction, tutoring and college and career support, including those who have been impacted by excessive absences.

"As we were developing our centers, we were really intentional in creating an inviting space that is inviting, motivational, and empowering for our students," Assistant Superintendent Dr. Alicia Averette said.

Ebony Booker will serve as principal at the location and will also lead the planned centers for the Newburg and Smoketown neighborhoods.

JCPS said students in five zip codes in west Louisville are being invited to the center. They will operate from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. each weekday for the remainder of the school year and then from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in June.

