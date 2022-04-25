JCPS redraws boundaries in student assignment proposal following complaints from parents in the Highlands

See how the latest boundaries have changed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools have revised boundaries in its student assignment proposal after complaints from parents in the Highlands.

The new maps were released on Monday.

They would change the boundaries for Atherton High School to include the area east of Bardstown Road to Cherokee Park.

The original plan sent students who lived west of Bardstown Road to Atherton while those east of Bardstown Road would go to Waggener.

The updated maps also change boundaries for Fern Creek, Jeffersontown and Ballard High Schools.

JCPS is inviting parents to share their feedback. You can click here for more information.

Board members are expected to vote on the plan sometime in May.

