ElderServe announces new CEO, plans to revive 'Oak & Acorn' building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Thursday, ElderServe announced its new CEO, board additions and a plan to revitalize the West End senior center located at 28th and Magazine.

According to a press release, the nonprofit has named Rev. Tim Findley Jr., a Louisville business and community leader, as its new CEO.

Findley is a senior pastor and the founder of the Justice and Freedom Coalition. He also previously served as a faith-based liaison for the Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods, in addition to being a member of Gov. Andy Beshear’s Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Transition Team.

Former Louisville Urban League president and CEO Sadiqa Reynolds will serve as a strategic advisor to Findley. In addition, Monica Moman-Saunders, Jackie Floyd and Mike Carr have been named to the board of directors.

Im excited to step into the role of CEO at ElderServe. Im looking forward to leading, as we revitalize and relaunch this critically important organization in our city.



Our elders are not expendable. They are not disposable. They are our most valuable asset. — Timothy Findley, Jr. (@TimFindleyJr) November 17, 2022

The ElderServe board has been working to put in place a financial package to completely revive the center's “Oak & Acorn” building according to the release.

The organization closed its doors April 2022 so they could "regroup," citing financial issues.

They hope to start redevelopment by early next year, and want to resume full programming by the end of the redevelopment phase, which will be later in 2023.

“The pause in ElderServe sent shock waves through those of us in Louisville who love its mission and the people it served for more than 60 years," John Moore, ElderServe board president, said. "We knew something imaginative and thoughtful had to be done – we could not just stand by and watch this key aspect of community care go away."

