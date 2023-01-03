'God answered our prayers'; Seniors rejoice as ElderServe opens doors for first time in 10 months

In a soft relaunch, the senior center welcomed in dozens of west Louisville residents more than an hour before its planned opening time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Seniors in west Louisville are rejoicing as the area's largest adult daycare program reopened its doors on Wednesday.

ElderServe is providing services to the community again 10 months after an abrupt shutdown left many residents wondering where they'd turn for companionship and resources.

In a soft relaunch, the senior center welcomed in dozens of people, more than an hour before its planned opening time.

"Our elders were dancing and singing, they were just so happy," Senior Center Director Andrea Manierre said. "I'm filled with joy."

Manierre said she was anxious beforehand, unsure what kind of turnout to expect.

She was met with a full house.

Familiar faces reunited, some embracing for the first time in months.

Elondra Johnson, a Russell resident, lives right across the street from ElderServe. She had participated in programs regularly before the sudden closure.

Now, she says "God answered our prayers."

"It was like Jesus came back and picked us up," Johnson said. "It feels wonderful to be back. It's just like coming back home."

Johnson said she hadn't seen some of her friends in two years, and even playing a simple game of cards with them means the world.

"We family. That's what Oak & Acorn is -- a family," she said.

The emotions were all out for show, as many seniors again got the kind of interaction and exercise they've long relied on ElderServe to provide.

Seniors participated in Tai Chi and line dancing, among other activities.

"When it shut down, our whole world shut down," Johnson said. "There's no place like home."

The lights are back on, the chairs are back up, and food is back on the table at a revamped center.

ElderServe leadership tells WHAS11 this is a soft relaunch, with a full set of services to return in the weeks to come.

On Friday, they will host the official celebration with Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on site.

