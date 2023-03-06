x
National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado in DuBois County Friday

Wind speeds were estimated to be 105 mph.
Credit: Gary Fritz - DuBois County EMA
Roof blown off from a barn in Jasper, Indiana following an EF-1 tornado on Friday, March 3, 2023.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The National Weather Service in Louisville (NWS Louisville) has confirmed an EF-1 tornado moved through rural DuBois County, Indiana during Friday's historic windstorm.

The tornado had estimated peak wind speeds of 105 miles per hour. Officials said it was on the ground for 7.3 miles and had a maximum width of 400 yards.

There have been no reported injuries as of Monday, the NWS Louisville said.

According to officials, the tornado started near Duff, Indiana at 2:11 pm. There, it destroyed a barn, leaving only wall standing. 

From Duff, the tornado pass through mostly farmland. It lifted minutes later just northwest of Jasper, Indiana at 2:18 pm.

Credit: Gary Fritz - DuBois County EMA
Damage to the roof of a barn in Jasper, Indiana following an EF-1 tornado on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Officials said more storm damage was found in Jasper, where a barn sustained significant roof damage.

There was also significant tree damage from the tornado with a final debris field being found in the Grassland Hills subdivision.

The NWS Louisville also confirmed a second EF-1 tornado damaged parts of Jefferson County, Indiana as well.

Much of Kentuckiana suffered widespread wind damage and power outages during Friday's severe storms.

The system was moving at break-neck speeds of up to 80 miles per hour.

Here's the latest on recovery efforts in Louisville and its surrounding counties.

