Kentucky bill restricting drag shows proposed

The bill would restrict where drag shows can be performed and who will be allowed to attend, restricting it to only “mentally competent” adults.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A bill introduced in the Kentucky Senate would place drag shows in the same category as strip clubs.

Similar bills have been filed in seven other states across the U.S.

Supporters of the bills claim the shows are sexualized and not appropriate for children who may see them.

Opponents say the bills are targeting the LGBTQ+ community.

