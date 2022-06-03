Veterans, families celebrate Pride month with drag show, music

This year's event featured special guests from Drag Queen Story Time, guest speakers, music, food and even prizes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Robley Rex VA Medical Center hosted its 7th annual Pride Fest Celebration on Friday.

The celebration started as an opportunity to build community connections at Robley Rex allowing veterans, their families and staff the chance to show their pride all together.

This year's event featured special guests from Drag Queen Story Time, guest speakers, music, food and even prizes.

"Veterans have a had a lot of different experiences in the military- some of our people were here long before don’t ask don’t tell, through don’t ask don’t tell and we have seen individuals come to tears when feeling the acceptance finally," LGBTQ Veteran Care Coordinator Clare Wahl said.

Robley Rex staff says the event's been a priority to make sure all Veterans feel welcome and have access to the care and services they've earned and deserve.

