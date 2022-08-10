Louisville's LGBTQ community celebrates inclusivity with 'Halloqueen' festival

The street fair celebrates the LGBTQ community with family-friendly entertainment featuring more than 100 vendors, and food and drinks.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s October and many are gearing up for their favorite fall activities including Halloween.

Drag Queen Story Time kicked off its Halloween celebrations Saturday with “Halloqueen” fest.

The street fair celebrates the LGBTQ community with family-friendly entertainment featuring more than 100 vendors, and food and drinks.

Event organizers said the event started as a small trunk-or-treat and now they said they have more than 7,000 attend the event.

“It’s a place to just come have fun and its an alternative style of Pride. It’s not where you have all of the concerts and all the beer and all the alcohol. It’s spooky pride – yeah, it’s spooky,” chief executive director Adam Miller said.

Tori Phantom, a content creator added, “To have an event like this – it’s just – it’s a feeling of home with people you don’t even know. It’s just a beautiful time.”

Halloqueen Fest is an annual fundraiser for Drag Queen Storytime Kentucky which works to provide inclusive, accessible, culturally diverse educational programming for queer youth and the community.

