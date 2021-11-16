Down Syndrome of Louisville wins $100,000 grant

Thanks to your votes, Jeff Harmon won the 2021 NASCAR Foundation's Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Down Syndrome of Louisville's Jeff Harmon has been named the winner of the NASCAR Foundation's Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award, winning the nonprofit a $100,000 grant.

The winner of the contest was announced during a live stream on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Harmon, a volunteer of 18 years and a Down Syndrome of Louisville (DSL) dad, was nominated for the award in October by Down Syndrome of Louisville Engagement Director Carly Riggs.

“It’s been really fun and it’s very, very exciting,” Riggs said about the nomination. “I think it would be incredible for Louisville.”

According to a press release from the nonprofit, the grant was awarded based on online community votes this fall.

The nonprofit has about 1,200 families in its database that it’s able to help from prenatal diagnosis to end of life. DSL plans to use the funds to launch satellite campuses to reach even more families right where they are.

The NASCAR Foundation honors NASCAR fans who are changing the lives of kids with Down Syndrome around the county. The organization has donated $1.8 million to different charities since the Humanitarian Award was created.

See Kristin Pierce's interview with Down Syndrome of Louisville when Harmon was nominated below:

