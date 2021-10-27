Your vote could help Down Syndrome of Louisville win $100,000

If DSL is awarded the grant, the nonprofit will be able to launch satellite campuses to reach even more families right where they are.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Down Syndrome of Louisville (DSL) is getting $25,000 to upgrade its playground area, but they’re hoping to get even more money.

The organization is competing to win a $100,000 grant through the NASCAR Foundation’s Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award.

Jeff Harmon, a volunteer of 18 years and a DSL father, was nominated by Down Syndrome of Louisville Engagement Director Carly Riggs.

Harmon is now in the top four. If he wins, Down Syndrome of Louisville wins.

“It’s been really fun and it’s very, very exciting,” said Riggs. “I think it would be incredible for Louisville.”

Winning this grant would mean more money for the nonprofit - an organization that provides developmental and educational programs for people with Down Syndrome.

Right now, the nonprofit has about 1,200 families in its database that it’s able to help from prenatal diagnosis to end of life. If DSL is awarded the grant, it will be able to launch satellite campuses to reach even more families right where they are.

Voting runs through Nov. 12 at noon and you can vote every day until the deadline.

For more information on how to support Down Syndrome of Louisville, click here.

Since the NASCAR Foundation’s Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award started, the organization has donated $1.8 million to different charities.

