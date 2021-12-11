Two new LGBTQ+ resource centers set to open next year in Louisville

An LGBTQ+ Community Center and a resource center for Louisville's homeless LGBTQ+ youth are scheduled to open in early 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two nonprofits in Louisville have announced plans to open new facilities to serve the LGBTQ+ community in early 2022.

The Louisville Pride Foundation is opening an LGBTQ+ Community Center in Old Louisville. It's the first LGBTQ+ community center in Louisville since CommTEN Center operated in the 1980's.

Mike Slaton, executive director of the Louisville Pride Foundation, said they anticipate a phased opening, with "limited activity staring very soon, and full operations sometime next year."

The Center's initial focus will be three-fold: providing a safe space for LGBTQ+ people and their allies to gather, providing space and support for existing LGBTQ+ organizations, and closing the service gap by connecting LGBTQ people to existing resource providers.

The Center, which does not have a permanent name yet, will share a space with the Asia Institute - Crane House, giving opportunities for partnership in the future.

It will be located at 1244 South Third Street on the second and third floor.

Another nonprofit, Sweet Evening Breeze, has also found a home in Louisville at the Highlands Professional Plaza Building (801 Barret Avenue). The organization works to support and shelter LGBTQ+ youth 18-24 years of age who are experiencing homelessness.

The space was once a dental office, which Executive Director Glenn Martin said leaves a lot of room for creativity as they work to make the space their own.

Like the Community Center, Sweet Evening Breeze will have a phased opening, offering limited services at first and gradually increasing to full operations.

Services that will be provided include emotional counseling, career and educational coaching, and other programs that go beyond the expectations of a shelter -- in providing housing, hope and healing.

"We see our two organizations as partners offering a complimentary set of services, programs and events for the community," Slaton said. "We'll be working together closely, and we think the entire community will benefit from having these two facilities open."

