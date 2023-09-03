'I want to call upon the community to come together': Community reactions pour in after DOJ findings

There are renewed calls to fight injustice after the DOJ announced findings from a 2-year investigation into LMPD.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The community continues to react after the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) committed Civil Rights Violations and conducted unconstitutional policing.

"God is good," local activist Denorver "Dee" Garrett said. "Yesterday my healing process started."

Garrett was arrested on April 18, 2021, for "causing a disturbance to the public and causing a safety issue to motorists" on W. Jefferson at 6th Street, according to his arrest citation.

When officers tried to detain him, they claimed Garrett resisted arrest, prompting one of them - Officer Aaron Ambers - to punch him in the head multiple times. The incident was captured on video and shared on social media.

He says the DOJ's findings are vindication.

"It was almost like the healing process couldn't start, because I felt like my name was slandered to cover up the wrongdoings of what happened with me with LMPD," he said.

"I was surprised this is still as much of an issue as it is," Louisville resident Lawrence Wasser said.

When Wasser caught wind of the DOJ findings, it came as a bit of a shock.

"We've been talking about this. Our conversations with the police have been benign. We haven't really had any real concern. But, we have different colored skin than the people who are really seeing the issues here," Wasser said. "And I certainly understand it's a different perspective for someone who has darker skin."

For many Black Louisvillians, they say Wednesday's announcement came with little surprise, adding significance only comes with true change.

"It's a good start. It's a good starting point. But, you can start on a path and stop," Kathleen Parks with the National Action Network said.

That path arguably starts with the negotiation of a consent decree, which - at a minimum - will put Louisville police under federal oversight for the next five years.

"If things are going on like it's said they were, then I think it's a good thing. I think it needs to be done. Things need to improve so if federal oversight will help that I think it's a good thing," Wasser said.

Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell will represent Metro Government in negotiating the consent decree. He said that process could take more than six months.

In 2022, a consultant told Metro Council to expect a cost between $8-10 million.

