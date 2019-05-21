LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A digital lottery for Hamilton tickets was announced by PNC Broadway on May 21 as the show is nearing its first performance, on June 4, at Louisville’s Kentucky Center for the Arts.

Forty tickets will be sold for every performance for $10 each. The lottery will open at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 2, for tickets to the June 4 show. The following digital lotteries will start two days before each performance. Click here to see Louisville show dates.

Here is how to enter:

Use the official app for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).

You can also visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.

The lottery will open at 11 a.m. ET two days prior to the performance date and will close for entry at 9:00 AM ET the day prior to the performance.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent at approximately 11:00 AM ET the day prior to the performance via email and SMS (if mobile number is provided).

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4 p.m. ET the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 4:00 PM ET the day prior to the performance are forfeited.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold.

Tickets for Hamilton are currently on sale.

The play is about America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary.

