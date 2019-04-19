LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Guests of the Frazier History Museum will have a shot to get some Hamilton tickets leading up the big name show.

The museum is going to give away tickets five straight weeks leading up to the show at the Kentucky Center for the Arts. There will be drawings on May 10, 17, 24, 31 and June 7 at 1 p.m.

To be entered in the drawings you must visit the museum anytime during regular operating hours from May 6 to June 7 at 12:30 p.m. Visitors will then have to find the life-size cutout of Alexander Hamilton, located in the museum galleries and take a selfie with it. Post the selfie to Instagram and tag @frazierhistorymuseum in the image and include #Hamilton502 in the caption. Show your post to the museum’s guest services staff at the admissions desk. The staff will give you a contact form. If you fill out the form and submit it before you leave the museum, a slip of paper with your name on it will be added to the pool of entries for the next drawing. For more information on the giveaway, click here.

The show is a hot ticket. Forty-six thousand people tried to purchase tickets from the Kentucky Center for the Arts earlier in April.

The Frazier will then have more drawings for visitors attending its June Second Saturday, a public event held at the museum on June 8, 11 am – 3 pm. Admission to Second Saturday is open to museum visitors only, but at no additional cost.

Hamilton is at the Kentucky Center for the Arts from June 4 to June 23. The play tells the story of America’s founding father Alexander Hamilton. The play features a score that blends hip-hop jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway.

