LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The hit musical 'Hamilton' is coming to the Kentucky Center for the Arts this June and, as expected, the process to get tickets was exciting for some and stressful for others.

The coveted tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday morning. Fans lined up outside of the Kentucky Center for the Arts box office as early as 3:15 a.m. and tech-savvy fans jumped into a "virtual waiting room" hoping to get tickets to see the Broadway production.

That virtual option filled quickly. At one point, over 40,000 visitors were recorded in the line and the queue was paused after about 30 minutes due to "technical difficulties".

A screenshot of the online queue for purchasing Hamilton tickets

Kentucky Center for the Arts website

A little before 11 a.m., the Kentucky Center posted an update on the queue: "Please be advised we are experiencing technical issues and working quickly to resolve the matter. As a result you will experience a longer than normal wait time."

Social media users were not pleased with the delay and reached out to the Kentucky Center on Twitter.

"This online queue is trash. Definitely not what your website said it would be," one user said.

"If you are on the KC site, our queue is currently paused due to high traffic. Please do not close your browser or exit your session. Continue to refresh the page until we are able to resolve the technical issues. Thank you for your patience!" The Kentucky Center tweeted as a response to disgruntled fans. The venue also called the flood of fans a "truly historic event".

If you missed out on tickets today, there aren't many options left. The Kentucky Center stresses that tickets from third-party sellers could be counterfeit and will not be honored on the night of the performance. However, there will be a ticket "lottery" for 40 $10 seats for all performances released at a later date.

If you did manage to get tickets, enjoy the show!

