'He makes us suffer.' | Roger Burdette sentenced to 27 years for death of LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht

Roger Burdette has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for the 2018 Christmas Eve death of LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht.

Roger Burdette has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for wanton murder and wanton endangerment in the 2018 death of Louisville Metro Police Detective Deidre Mengedoht.

Jefferson County Judge McKay Chauvin said he would stick with a jury's recommended sentence made in early November.

The jury found Burdette guilty of murder and four counts of wanton endangerment, operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and failure to give right of way to a stopped emergency vehicle.

On Dec. 24, 2018, Mengedoht was making a traffic stop going eastbound on I-64 at the Belvedere, when Burdette, who was driving a semi-trailer truck, struck her vehicle. The collision resulted in her death.

Burdette will serve five years for each count concurrently.

During his sentencing, Burdette spoke for the first time throughout the trial.

"I would just like to say to the family, I'm sorry," Burdette said. "There's not a day that goes by, I feel for them."

But Mengedoht's family turned their heads, looking away. He then said her death was an accident.

"I'm not here to talk about me, I just wanted people to know it does bother me," he said.

The judge said that he had a problem with Burdette calling the death an accident. He said Burdette did not meet his responsibilities and as a result, something bad happened.

"Some accidents are the result of people's negligence. You didn't attend to what you should have" Judge Chauvin said. "Had you met your responsibilities this bad thing wouldn't have happened."

Mengedoht's sister Ashley Lewis also spoke during the sentencing saying that he should be punished to the maximum extent of the law.

"He makes us suffer through this every day, reliving this over and over and over because he isn't willing to take responsibility for what he's done," she said. "For that, he should be punished to the maximum extent of the law."

Burdette's attorney said they do plan to appeal and requested Burdette to be released on bond and put back on home incarceration during that appeals process.

Judge Chauvin denied that request.

