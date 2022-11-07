LMPD renovates gym in fallen officer's honor

Two years after Diedre Mengedoht was tragically killed in a crash on I-64, the department has remodeled their gym in her honor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is honoring a fallen detective by bringing her plans for a renovated gym to life.

Diedre Mengedoht was a detective in the Second Division when she was killed in a crash on Christmas Even in 2018.

In a video posted on Twitter, Major Corey Robinson said Mengedoht was passionate about fitness and had made plans to remodel the gym for her fellow officers in the division.

The plans were recently found, including everything from a new layout to the equipment needed.

Robinson said they have updated the gym in her honor, adding she serves as an inspiration to the officers.

“If you're on that last set and you're having difficulty pushing out that last rep, there's some motivation there. Just little, small nuggets you get out of seeing her picture on that wall just motivating you to get through your day,” he said.

Mengedoht was also memorialized outside the Second Division headquarters with when a monument was unveiled last year.

