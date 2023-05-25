Animal nonprofit in danger of closing, asking for public's help

Lucky Cat Café & Lounge helps cats find their "furever" homes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A nonprofit cat cafe in Kentucky is in danger of closing its doors.

According to a Facebook post, Lucky Cat Café & Lounge is in danger of closing in less than six months.

The cat café's mission is to help "reduce overcrowding in local shelters by providing a peaceful, temporary home for cats until they are adopted" and they have helped more than 600 cats as a result.

" This is what we do – the last stop for mostly adult, special needs, and disabled cats," the post reads in reference to one of the cats they helped, Anna.

The nonprofit asks for any donations to be made through Paypal or mailed to their building at 2230 Dundee Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40205.

Or, simply stop by for a visit.

"There is something very calming about sipping a cup of tea while petting a friendly feline," the post reads.

