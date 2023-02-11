Louisville vegan restaurant closing brick and mortar, moving to 'much smaller location'

V-Grits last day at their brick and mortar will be Feb. 26.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Located on the corner of Barret Avenue and Winter Avenue in the Highlands, V-Grits announced on Saturday that they are moving.

The vegan restaurant said that they are closing their brick and mortar and moving one mile down the road to a "much smaller location."

Their last day at their brick and mortar will be Feb. 26.

“It’s apparent most small businesses are struggling right now, as so many restaurants and bars have shut down entirely in the last few months,” owner Kristina Addington said. “Closing the business was a serious consideration for us too. Sales are down in the restaurant industry and the cost of everything we purchase has gone up.”

According to a news release, V-Grits opened the brick and mortar restaurant in 2018 after operating a food truck, a meal service and wholesaling products to grocery stores.

The news release states that Addington started V-Grits after winning the Food Network competition Cutthroat Kitchen in 2014.

“Moving V-Grits to Logan Street Market will allow us to continue operating and providing fast casual vegan comfort food to our long term customer base, and to brand new customers who are interested in trying vegan food," she said.

Officials say the restaurant’s most popular dishes, which are all vegan made, include a hot chicken sandwich, crunch-wrap and macaroni and cheese.

"We have always wanted to bridge the gap between Louisville’s typical comfort fare like hot browns and BBQ, to vegan options that are better for the planet, our health, and the animals, all while giving us a sentimental comfort food satisfaction we seek out with our taste buds,” Addington said.

According to a news release, V-Grits will open their new location in March.

