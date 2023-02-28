x
Kentucky

Man accused of killing 3 Kentucky police officers dies in jail

Lance Storz, 49, was accused of of killing three officers and a police K-9 in a shootout last June.
Credit: AP
This booking photo provided by Pike County, Kentucky, jail shows Lance Storz. Two officers were killed when Storz. opened fire on police attempting to serve a warrant at a home in eastern Kentucky Thursday, June 30, 2022, authorities said. Several officers were shot at the scene in Floyd County. Police took Storz into custody late Thursday night, according to media reports. (Pike County, Kentucky, jail via AP)

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — A Kentucky man accused of killing three officers and a police K-9 in a shootout last June died by suicide Monday night while in jail, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner.

Lance Storz, 49, appeared in a Floyd Circuit Court in August 2022 where he pleaded not guilty to 20 charges, including three counts of murder of a police officer and six counts of attempted murder of an officer.

In June 2022, officers were attempting to serve a court-issued domestic violence warrant on Storz at his home in Allen County when he barricaded himself in a home and began shooting.

He was also indicted on seven counts of wanton endangerment, three counts of assault and one count of assaulting a service animal.

In the days leading up to the shootout, Storz was accused of holding a woman hostage inside his home.

All three officers and the K-9 were laid to rest in Prestonsburg.

