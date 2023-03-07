Dave Armstrong Extreme Park limits hours after recent issues

Louisville Parks and Recreation announced it will now shut down the skate park at 11 p.m. and it’s news some skateboarders said they wish they didn't wake up to.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Dave Armstrong Extreme Park was once known as Louisville’s only 24-hour park and now, the lights will be shut off earlier.

Louisville Parks and Recreation announced it will now shut down the skate park at 11 p.m. and it’s news some skateboarders said they wish they didn't wake up to.

"I don't like it I feel like it's being ruined for us. You know we didn't do those things, at first you get shot at and now your skateboard is being taken away from you at 11 p.m.,” Isak Guernsey said.

It’s a decision some skateboarders feel is not fair.

On June 17, Metro Police arrested two men carrying AR-15-style weapons at the park.

In another recent incident, officers responded when someone fired dozens of gunshots.

"Recently there was like some people who were shooting around here, and we had friends they had to duck behind that thing, and you could hear the bullets going over," Guernsey said.

Despite the recent violence, skateboarders said the early closure is not the right solution.

"There was some cops coming up here to talk to us about what they can do and we gave them the suggestion and like I said the one thing we didn't want was the park to close," Virgilio Garcia said.

New cameras have already been installed around the skateboard park along and the park limits skating from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

"But with the cameras here it's like okay if you have the camera's then don't give us a curfew if you can see what's happening don't do both to us," Guernsey said.

He also hopes everyone takes heed to this message.

"When you come here bring wheels, bring a bike, bring a skateboard, bring whatever don't bring a gun and your drunk friends."

With the summer months only heating up, these skaters find themselves cooling off their wheels.

"When it gets dark you can come skate because it's a lot cooler outside and the weather is not bad and everyone is hanging out and like that's the best time," Josie Seymour said.

These new set hours are also set park hours consistent with Louisville Metro Ordinance 42.32 which explains all city parks should be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.