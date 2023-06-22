'Reflects our priorities': Metro Council approves amended fiscal budget for 2023-24

The budget committee approved the amended Capital and Operating budgets on Tuesday and sent it to the full council for approval.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The full Metro Council approved an amended version of the mayor's proposed fiscal budget on Thursday.

The budget committee approved the amended versions of the Capital and Operating Budgets on Tuesday and sent them to the full council for approval.

“Metro Council’s passage of this budget is great news for Louisville. The unanimous support it received speaks to the collaborative, inclusive, and community-focused process with which this budget was developed," Mayor Craig Greenberg said.

He thanked everyone for participating in creating the budget which he said "provides a real roadmap for building a safer, stronger, and healthier Louisville."

Metro Council President Marcus Winkler said the budget "reflects our priorities."

“I think this year’s budget reflects our priorities of allocating resources across the city, focusing on areas that are important to our residents. Whether it’s enhancing public safety, improving parks, or strengthening core infrastructure, we will be making significant investments in every corner of our county," he said.

To view the amended budget documents, click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.