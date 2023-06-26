12 more free summer movie nights scheduled at Iroquois Park; Here's what's playing

"Whether you're ready to travel into space, caravan through a post-apocalyptic Australia, or visit the Mushroom Kingdom, get there without even leaving Louisville!"

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From a campy John Waters classic to a coming-of-age baseball flick to a giant lizard kaiju film, there's a little something for everyone in the family!

Iroquois Amphitheatre is in the middle of its 85th Free Summer Movie Season and Louisville Parks and Recreation has announced 12 additional free movie nights will be added this year.

"Whether you're ready to travel into space, caravan through a post-apocalyptic Australia, or visit the Mushroom Kingdom, get there without even leaving Louisville!" District 15 Metro Councilwoman Jennifer Chappell said.

The new dates include the following free movies:

June 28: Grease (PG) 8:30 p.m.

July 5: The Muppet Movie (G) 8:30 p.m.

July 19: Hairspray (PG) 8:30 p.m.

July 26: The Sandlot (PG) 8:30 p.m.

August 9: Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome (R) 8:30 p.m.

August 16: The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG) 8:30 p.m.

August 23: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (PG-13) 8:30 p.m.

August 31: Goldfinger (PG) 8 p.m.

September 6: Star Trek: Into Darkness (PG-13) 8 p.m.

September 13: Pokémon: The First Movie-Mewtwo Strikes Back (G) 8 p.m.

September 20: Godzilla (NR) 7:30 p.m.

September 27: The Rocky Horror Picture Show (R) 7:30 p.m.

For a full list of movies that will be shown this season, click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.