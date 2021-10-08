AG Daniel Cameron plans to challenge Gov. Beshear's mask mandate in Kentucky Supreme Court

Cameron said his office is actively reviewing the executive order and will have more to say about it when filing the lawsuit on Wednesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just hours after Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order requiring masks for all schools in Kentucky, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said he plans to file a lawsuit against the order.

In a series of tweets sent Tuesday night, Cameron said his office received a copy of the order before 5 p.m. and are “actively reviewing it.”

“As Kentucky’s chief law officer, our office must ensure that the rule of law is upheld during this pandemic. This means protecting the law-making prerogative of the General Assembly and respecting the judicial power of our courts,” he said.

Cameron said his office will have more to say about the issue in a filing with the Kentucky Supreme Court.

Beshear maintained during his Tuesday press conference that he is acting in the best interest of Kentucky’s children by signing the order.

“We are in the midst of the fastest surge that we have ever seen during COVID right now. This move is supported by medical organizations, local health department leaders, businesses and education leaders. It is also supported by the Kentucky Chamber, representing 3,800 member businesses across the commonwealth,” Gov. Beshear said. “This is a united front of saving lives, keeping our kids in school and keeping our economy and workforce going.”

Kentucky reported 2,500 cases of the virus on Tuesday and 7 deaths.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.