Seven Counties Services makes vaccine mandatory for employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More health care facilities in the Louisville area are requiring their employees get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Seven Counties Services and Bellewood & Brooklawn said their employees must be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30.

The organizations provide mental and behavioral services to vulnerable people in the area, which is why CEO Abby Drane said management felt all staff must be vaccinated. Drane said it is vital for her staff to be prepared to treat their patients since some services had to shut down during the pandemic.

"We have a higher bar to cross and to achieve this vaccination status," Drane said. "If we don't do it, who is going to?"

Around 67% of Seven Counties Services and Bellewood & Brooklawn's 1,600 employees are vaccinated against COVID, per Drane. Similar to requirements from UofL Health, Norton Healthcare and Baptist Health, standard medical and religious exemptions are allowed.

Drane said the health care system is still determining what action it will take if employees refuse to get vaccinated for other reasons, but said it is possible people could lose their jobs.

