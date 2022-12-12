AG Cameron: JCPS Board violated Open Meetings Act after maskless man was barred from public meeting

After a man submitted a complaint last August stating he was turned away from a meeting for not wearing a mask, Daniel Cameron agreed in a decision on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the Jefferson County Board of Education violated policy for not allowing a man inside of a meeting because he was not wearing a mask.

Cameron released his decision on Monday after Kurt Wallace submitted his complaint last August.

Wallace claimed he tried to attend a board meeting at the VanHoose Education Center on Newburg Road when officers stopped him and asked him to put on a mask.

Cameron claimed it was a violation of the Open Meetings Act.

However, the Board argues the mask was a requirement to enter the JCPS building, not the meeting itself.

The Open Meetings Act does allow for some exceptions, but Cameron said they must be to protect the “order” of the meeting. He argued a mask would not affect this.

The JCPS Board is allowed to appeal the decision.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.