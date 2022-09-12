Officials: JCPS reassigns 2 staff members at separate schools for investigations

One investigation is involving a teacher at Lassiter Middle School and the other is involving a teacher at Jefferson County Traditional Middle School.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two staff members at separate JCPS schools have been reassigned due to investigations.

Lassiter Middle Schools sent out a letter to parents on Wednesday saying that the Crimes Against Children’s Unit (CACU) is investigating an allegation involving one of their staff members.

"Following JCPS protocols, the staff member has been reassigned and will not have contact with students during the investigation," Interim Principal Amy Crady said in part of the letter.

She added that the "safety and wellbeing" of students is the school's top priority.

Carolyn Callahan with JCPS confirmed that a separate investigation is underway involving a Jefferson County Traditional Middle School teacher.

Louisville Metro Police's Office of Sexual and Physical Abuse Investigations (OSPI) is handling at least one of two investigations involving JCPS employees, according to Alicia Smiley with LMPD.

The grade that both teachers taught and their identities are both unknown at this time.

LMPD says these are ongoing investigations with no arrest(s) and no other details are available at this time.

