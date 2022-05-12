Louisville teachers, students grieve sisters killed in murder-suicide

Staff at both JCPS schools said the girls were "very strong-willed and overachievers" inside the classroom.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two sisters killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Louisville over the weekend are being remembered as being "strong-willed and overachievers."

According to police, 60-year-old Gary Stanton shot and killed his wife Mary, 49, and their two daughters, Adrianna, 17, and Brianna, 11, on Saturday.

The two young girls were students at Jefferson County Public Schools. Adrianna attended Dupont Manual High School while her younger sister Brianna attended Noe Middle School.

Staff at both schools told WHAS11 the girls were "very strong-willed and overachievers" inside the classroom.

Brianna's teachers said she loved to smile and was kind-hearted.

Educators at Dupont Manual said Adrianna was determined and always loved being involved in clubs. She was the president of the high school's Black Student Union and was leading the next generation of students to follow.

"[Adrianna] was also part of the reason we had a college fair this year and she volunteered," BSU advisor Mark Vann said. "She wanted to get community service hours for our college fair so she was definitely an outstanding student. I know she wanted to be a lawyer and that's why she was so passionate about voter rights and things of that nature."

The 17-year-old had already applied to colleges and universities; her top universities included New York University and Columbia.

There are counselors at both JCPS campuses for any students or staff who may need help grieving this tragedy.

The Stanton's family has a gofundme for funeral arrangements.

